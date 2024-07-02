Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,902 iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,562.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

IHE stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

