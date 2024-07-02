Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.