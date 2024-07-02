Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 287 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

