Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.