Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

