Lake Street Capital Lowers Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $72.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $93.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $678.35 million, a PE ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

