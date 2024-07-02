Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,337 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

