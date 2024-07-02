Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
