Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.