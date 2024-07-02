Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.