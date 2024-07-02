Brookstone Capital Management Has $412,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

