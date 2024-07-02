iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FXI stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.