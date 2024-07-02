Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.17.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
