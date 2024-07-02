Brookstone Capital Management Has $460,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $232.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

