Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $115,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.96, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

