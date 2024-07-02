PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 66,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

