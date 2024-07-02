PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $182.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

