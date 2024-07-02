Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Andrew Gordon Purchases 10,000 Shares

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Gordon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Gordon purchased 10,000 shares of Coffee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00.

Coffee Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

