PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of GMS by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GMS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.63.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Stephens dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

