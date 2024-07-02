PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $122.69 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $128.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

