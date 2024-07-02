PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $264,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000.

Shares of RSPS opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $408.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

