Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Cheryl Scott Sells 1,462 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $22,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $14,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.