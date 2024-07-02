Jo Ann Quinif Buys 400 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,002.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.23. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

