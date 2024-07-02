Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Purchases 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,200.00).
Laramide Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laramide Resources
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.