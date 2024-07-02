Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $645.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

