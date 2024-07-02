MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director John Joseph Johnston Sells 10,000 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $566,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MaxCyte Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $399.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.41.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXCT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

