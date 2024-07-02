CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Director Robert N. Wilson Purchases 8,443 Shares of Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,305.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. CalciMedica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALC

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.