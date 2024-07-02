180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 10,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Kevin Rendino purchased 13,517 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.92.
  • On Tuesday, June 4th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,862 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,636.98.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,992.43.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

