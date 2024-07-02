PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.