Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

ELVN stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELVN. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

