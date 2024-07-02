Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,701 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 179,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

