CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO James A. Brock Sells 1,700 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

