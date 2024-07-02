Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,758.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00.
AvePoint Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvePoint by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.