Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,758.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

AvePoint last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint's revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvePoint by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

