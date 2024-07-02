Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Merdad Parsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.