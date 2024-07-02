Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Merdad Parsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

