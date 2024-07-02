Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,641 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

