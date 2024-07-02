iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

