Brookstone Capital Management Has $342,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:BMAY opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

