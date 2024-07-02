Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

