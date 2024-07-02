Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

