Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 7,335 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
