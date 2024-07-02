Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,749 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $486,176.90.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 407.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

