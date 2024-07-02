Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $276,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,037,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,335,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYC opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

