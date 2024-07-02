Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.29% of TTM Technologies worth $214,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -952.52 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $306,178.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,566.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.