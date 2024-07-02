Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Coursera worth $216,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,496 shares in the company, valued at $29,269,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,072 shares of company stock worth $2,688,797. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

