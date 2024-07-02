Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 179,347 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,148,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Mirion Technologies worth $216,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 767,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 488,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of MIR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,956.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,153 shares of company stock valued at $351,669. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

