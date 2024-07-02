Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 911,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $220,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

VRTS stock opened at $222.92 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average is $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners



Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

