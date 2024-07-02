HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of HNI worth $220,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $931,479 in the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. HNI’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

