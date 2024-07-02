Short Interest in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Drops By 12.6%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Team in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Team Stock Performance
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
