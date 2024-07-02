Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 9,166 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.93% of Standex International worth $224,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,560,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Standex International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 48,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

