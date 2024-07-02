Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,065,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $223,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

